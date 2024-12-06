Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.06. 42,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,016,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 94.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5,815.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

