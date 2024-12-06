Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 46843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6,926.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 8,371,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,249.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,057,000 after buying an additional 1,857,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 199,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

