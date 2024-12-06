Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98), with a volume of 10025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.98).
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of -0.13.
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Activity
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.