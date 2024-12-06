Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98), with a volume of 10025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.98).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 5,000 shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,103.99). Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

