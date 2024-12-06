Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,742. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $16,616,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sapiens International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after buying an additional 75,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

