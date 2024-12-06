Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. 385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

