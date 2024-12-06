SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.39 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.