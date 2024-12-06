SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after buying an additional 540,874 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 155,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $448.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $389.92.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.41.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

