SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

