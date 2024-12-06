Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Position Reduced by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. FMR LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 773,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. This represents a 34.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,173 over the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

