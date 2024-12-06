Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded up $13.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,999,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,628. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 337,545 shares in the company, valued at $16,877,250. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,112 shares of company stock worth $18,997,746 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

