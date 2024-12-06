Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.93 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $40,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

