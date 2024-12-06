Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Proposal to Extend Business Combination Deadline ApprovedUnited States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (ROCLU) recently held a special meeting of stockholders on November 29, 2

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Roth Ch Acquisition V’s 8K filing here.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

