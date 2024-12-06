Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.60.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 22.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.