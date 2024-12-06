Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $579.10 and last traded at $578.32, with a volume of 287367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $566.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.20.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Roper Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.