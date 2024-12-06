Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 55,325 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

