Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 17,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,424,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 43,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 137.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

