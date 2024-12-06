Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 919,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

