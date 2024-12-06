Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.87 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

