Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ON were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in ON by 210.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

ON Trading Up 0.6 %

ON stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

