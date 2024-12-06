Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.33. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 17,344,953 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,719,864.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,748,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,028. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
