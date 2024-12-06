RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
