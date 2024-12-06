Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $413.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,763,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,315,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 150,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

