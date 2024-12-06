Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,563,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

QSR stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

