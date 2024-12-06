Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Strathcona Resources (SCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Strathcona Resources (TSE: SCR) recently:

11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE SCR traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.84. 15,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.67. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17.

Get Strathcona Resources Ltd alerts:

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.56 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00. 91.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.