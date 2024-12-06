Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Strathcona Resources (SCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Strathcona Resources (TSE: SCR) recently:
- 11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00.
- 11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00.
- 11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 11/15/2024 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE SCR traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.84. 15,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.67. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17.
Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.