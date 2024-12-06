RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading 2.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$18.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

