Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

