Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,287.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,127.31 and a 52-week high of $5,330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,684.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,130.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

