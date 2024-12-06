Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,307,820.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,455,410 shares of company stock worth $111,119,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $38.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

