RBF Capital LLC Sells 167,514 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,514 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $40,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at $524,300.40. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

