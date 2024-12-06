Quarry LP Has $476,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,397.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,393,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,262,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.6% during the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.