Quarry LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 668.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Ball by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 306.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 130.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

