QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.96. 3,045,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,861,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $104,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,424. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

