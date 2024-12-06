Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 43,080 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 7,560.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 28.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

