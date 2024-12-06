Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11,318.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 900.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 568,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,105,000 after purchasing an additional 567,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of VLO opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $184.79.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
