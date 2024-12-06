Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 128,299 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

ILMN stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

