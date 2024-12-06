Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,312 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 84,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.8 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,495 shares of company stock valued at $22,548,139 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.