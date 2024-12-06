Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $63,093,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $689.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.83 and a 12-month high of $695.94.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

