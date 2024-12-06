Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE PSTG opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.69, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $6,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

