ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.98. 7,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 5,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also

