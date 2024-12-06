ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 19,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16.
