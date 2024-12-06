ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.98. ProKidney shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 19,295 shares changing hands.

PROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProKidney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

ProKidney Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $557.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,700. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

