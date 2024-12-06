Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Down 0.7 %

KEX stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,025,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,541,440. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

