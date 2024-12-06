Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 4828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.42. The stock has a market cap of C$111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Pinetree Capital

In related news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of Pinetree Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$46,506.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $8,764. Company insiders own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

