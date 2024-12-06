Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.
Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
PHAR opened at GBX 22.54 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Pharos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -751.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pharos Energy news, insider Katherine Roe acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460.04 ($1,863.01). Also, insider Sue Rivett sold 479,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £110,307.08 ($140,751.67). Insiders bought 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $391,873 over the last three months. 51.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharos Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.