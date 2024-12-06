Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

PHAR opened at GBX 22.54 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Pharos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -751.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Katherine Roe acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460.04 ($1,863.01). Also, insider Sue Rivett sold 479,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £110,307.08 ($140,751.67). Insiders bought 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $391,873 over the last three months. 51.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

