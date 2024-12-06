Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 5,088 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $527.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

