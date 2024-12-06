Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 23.3 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $6.04 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

