Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.65. 140,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,038,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citizens Jmp raised Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $311.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,982.50. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

