PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 103,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 98,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

