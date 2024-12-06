Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 1,012,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

