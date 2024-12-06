Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Operating ResultsOn October 26, 2024, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) released its financial figures for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported a 1.3% year-over-year inc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Patterson Companies’s 8K filing here.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories